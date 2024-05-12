National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 41,820 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,820 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in APA were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

APA stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

