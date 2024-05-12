National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 5,427 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

