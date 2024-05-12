National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 406,400 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 406,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,678,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 381,034 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $3,739,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $11.60 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.