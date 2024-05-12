National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

