National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.