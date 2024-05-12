National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Alcoa worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,324.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 190,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 177,271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130,660 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.6 %

Alcoa stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.