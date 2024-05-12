National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 8,237 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

JKHY opened at $169.24 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.61.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

