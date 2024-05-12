National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

