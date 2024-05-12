National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Regions Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,470,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 811,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

