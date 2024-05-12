National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260,549 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. FMR LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,847,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,312 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.5 %

UBS Group stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

