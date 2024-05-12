National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,624 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of DT Midstream worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $8,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 186.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,255 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $5,077,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $65.75.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

