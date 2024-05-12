National Bank of Canada FI Sells 16,571 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $101.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

