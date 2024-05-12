National Bank of Canada FI Sells 60,062 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.27% of Compass Diversified worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $79,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.0 %

CODI stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

