National Bankshares Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$128.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.22. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$77.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

