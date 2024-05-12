Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,444 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock worth $13,613,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

