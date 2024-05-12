Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 990 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingredion by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,108. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $120.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

