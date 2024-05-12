Needham & Company LLC Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $8.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 67.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $346,125. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 86.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 694,124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Stories

