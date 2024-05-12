Needham & Company LLC Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $46.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

VECO opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,201 shares of company stock worth $2,170,495 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

