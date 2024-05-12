Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACMR. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

