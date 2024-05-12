Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

TechTarget stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TechTarget by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 28.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

