Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,782,885. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

