Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 122,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 327,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$157.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0235849 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver and iron magnetite ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper property that consist of approximately 28.8 square-mile land patented claims located in Yerington, Nevada.

