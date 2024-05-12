New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,884 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,997. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.