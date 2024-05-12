New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.22 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 100.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

