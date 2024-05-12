Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 7.7%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 145,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 90,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$88.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.51.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Further Reading

