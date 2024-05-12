Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,355 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $303,721,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 470,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $414.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.85 and its 200-day moving average is $392.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $306.26 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.