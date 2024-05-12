Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 89464496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Novavax Stock Up 98.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

