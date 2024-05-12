NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.46

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 822019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

date 2024-05-12

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

