Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($6.98) EPS for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 382.96% and a negative return on equity of 321.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Nuvve Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

