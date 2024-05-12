NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.46 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $878.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

