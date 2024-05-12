NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $951.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $878.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.88. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

