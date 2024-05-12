NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $951.55.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $878.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.46 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

