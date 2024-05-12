NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 50,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $261.73 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

