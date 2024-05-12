Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ocugen Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCGN
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocugen
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.