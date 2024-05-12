One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $951.55.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $878.36 and a 200-day moving average of $665.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.46 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

