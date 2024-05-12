Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 657.19% and a negative net margin of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ontrak Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

