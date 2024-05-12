Oppenheimer Trims Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price to $31.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

