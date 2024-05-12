Origin Materials (ORGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Origin Materials has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $165.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

