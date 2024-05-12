Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $821.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.