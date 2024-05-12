Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $821.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

