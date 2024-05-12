Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 21,150,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 63,069,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Specifically, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock valued at $416,394,919. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 171.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

