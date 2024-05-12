Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

PANL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 39.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

