Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $42.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 176.2% in the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 237,844 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.