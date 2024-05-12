Piper Sandler Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $114.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,788,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

