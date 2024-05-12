ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

