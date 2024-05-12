PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PROS by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

