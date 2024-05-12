Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.76

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.76 and last traded at $118.56, with a volume of 74160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.95.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.