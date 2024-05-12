PSI Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $182,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

