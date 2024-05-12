QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 0.8%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.55 and last traded at $181.92. 1,613,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,585,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after buying an additional 1,842,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

