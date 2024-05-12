Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of QLYS opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

