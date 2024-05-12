RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $80.67 and last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 349248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

